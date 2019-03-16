Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Draws start versus Blue Jackets

Halak will patrol the crease against the visiting Blue Jackets on Saturday.

The Czech backstop was pressed into relief duty against these Blue Jackets on Tuesday, with Halak permitting one goal on 10 shots in a 7-4 road loss. Boston's No. 2 netminder is 18-10-4 with a 2.33 GAA and .924 save percentage through 35 games to solidify his status as one of the most valuable backups in fantasy hockey.