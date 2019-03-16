Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Draws start versus Blue Jackets
Halak will patrol the crease against the visiting Blue Jackets on Saturday.
The Czech backstop was pressed into relief duty against these Blue Jackets on Tuesday, with Halak permitting one goal on 10 shots in a 7-4 road loss. Boston's No. 2 netminder is 18-10-4 with a 2.33 GAA and .924 save percentage through 35 games to solidify his status as one of the most valuable backups in fantasy hockey.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...