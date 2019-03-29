Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Draws Sunday start
Halak will start Sunday night's road game against the Red Wings.
Meanwhile, Tuukka Rask will get the start Saturday against the Panthers, with Halak likely to get one more regular-season start after Sunday -- either Tuesday against Columbus or Thursday against Minnesota. Halak will be looking for his fourth straight win Sunday, but despite being out of the playoff picture, the Red Wings have shown some life of late, with three straight wins and triumphs in five of their last six games overall.
