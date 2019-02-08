Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Draws Sunday's start

Halak is slated to start Sunday's home game against the Avalanche, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Halak's start will follow that of Tuukka Rask, who will man the net for Boston on Saturday against the Kings. Following a strong opening to the season, Halak has struggled of late, en route to going winless in his last five turns. He'll look to get back on track Sunday against a Colorado squad that has dropped five straight contests.