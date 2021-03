Halak will start Saturday afternoon's game against the Rangers.

With Tuukka Rask (undisclosed) still unavailable, Halak -- who blanked New York on Thursday -- is thus slated to make his third straight start for the Bruins. If Rask isn't ready for back-to-back contests against Pittsburgh on Monday and Tuesday, either Daniel Vladar or Jeremy Swayman would be candidates to draw a spot start so that Halak won't be forced to play two nights in a row.