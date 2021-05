Halak will start Tuesday's night's game against New Jersey.

Halak's only appearance since clearing the NHL's COVID-19 protocols after missing time last month was April 23 in relief of Tuukka Rask. His last start was back on April 3 and at this stage impressive rookie Jeremy Swayman is probably ahead of Halak in the Bruins' goaltending pecking order as the playoffs approach. Either way, Rask is on track to be leaned on heavily by the team once the league's postseason slate starts.