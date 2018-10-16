Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Draws Thursday start

Halak will start Thursday's road game against the Oilers, while Tuukka Rask will get the nod in net Wednesday night in Calgary.

To date, Halak is 2-0 in two starts with a 1.18 GAA and .961 save percentage in three appearances. Meanwhile, Rask is off to an uneven start. It's too soon to suggest that Halak is a threat to supplant Rask as the Bruins' top goalie, but if his strong play continues, it could lead to more starts than usual for an NHL backup. Working in his favor Thursday night is that the Bruins approach their four-game Canadian road trip on a four-game roll, in which they've outscored opponents by a 22-6 mark.