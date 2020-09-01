Halak stopped 31 of 34 shots in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to Tampa Bay in Game 5.

Halak played well enough, yielding just two deflection goals during regulation time, but was beaten on a Victor Hedman shot through traffic for the series clincher. Starting in place of Tuukka Rask, Halak suffered four straight losses against the Lightning and allowed 14 goals in that stretch. He signed a one-year contract extension with Boston back in May and will likely return to once again team with Rask as one of the top goaltending tandems in the NHL.