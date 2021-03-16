Halak stopped 22 of 25 shots Monday in a 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

Halak wasn't especially sharp in the first period. He allowed an Evan Rodrigues snap shot to beat him from along the wall outside the left faceoff circle, then Sidney Crosby got a one-timer past him from a difficult angle below the right circle. Halak was able to settle in after that, allowing just an Evgeni Malkin power-play tally from point blank midway through the second period, but the Bruins were unable to chip away at the deficit. Halak dropped to 6-4-2 on the year with a 2.15 GAA and .918 save percentage.