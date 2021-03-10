Halak made 26 saves Tuesday in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Halak got the starting assignment with Tuukka Rask (back) sidelined, and he responded with a second consecutive strong outing, allowing just a Brock Nelson power-play goal during regulation. Halak gave up seven goals to the Islanders on Feb. 25 but has stopped 57 of 59 shots (.966 save percentage) in his two starts since.

More News