Halak made 26 saves Tuesday in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Halak got the starting assignment with Tuukka Rask (back) sidelined, and he responded with a second consecutive strong outing, allowing just a Brock Nelson power-play goal during regulation. Halak gave up seven goals to the Islanders on Feb. 25 but has stopped 57 of 59 shots (.966 save percentage) in his two starts since.