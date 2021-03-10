Halak made 26 saves Tuesday in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Islanders.
Halak got the starting assignment with Tuukka Rask (back) sidelined, and he responded with a second consecutive strong outing, allowing just a Brock Nelson power-play goal during regulation. Halak gave up seven goals to the Islanders on Feb. 25 but has stopped 57 of 59 shots (.966 save percentage) in his two starts since.
