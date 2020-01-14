Halak stopped 34 shots in regulation and overtime, and four of five shootout attempts, in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Flyers.

Things were looking good for the Bruins when they claimed a 5-2 lead a little over seven minutes into the second period, but Halak couldn't make it hold up. The five goals were the most the veteran netminder has allowed in a game all season, and he sports a 2.46 GAA and .920 save percentage with a 10-4-6 record through 20 outings.