Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Drops shootout to Flyers
Halak stopped 34 shots in regulation and overtime, and four of five shootout attempts, in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Flyers.
Things were looking good for the Bruins when they claimed a 5-2 lead a little over seven minutes into the second period, but Halak couldn't make it hold up. The five goals were the most the veteran netminder has allowed in a game all season, and he sports a 2.46 GAA and .920 save percentage with a 10-4-6 record through 20 outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.