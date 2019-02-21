Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Earns shootout win

Halak made 31 saves on 33 shots in a 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Halak has now won three consecutive starts. He has a 16-9-4 record with a 2.34 GAA and a .924 save percentage this season. Halak and Tuukka Rask have split starts this season for the Bruins, but Halak has played better in recent games.