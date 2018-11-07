Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Facing Canucks

Halak will get the start in goal in Thursday's home game against Vancouver, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Halak has been fantastic this season, registering a 4-1-2 record while posting an impressive 1.45 GAA and .952 save percentage in eight appearances. The 33-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his fifth victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Canucks club that's averaging 2.56 goals per game on the road this season, 23rd in the NHL.