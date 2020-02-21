Halak will guard the cage during Friday's road clash with Calgary, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.

Halak has been sensational in the month of February, stringing together three straight wins while posting an exceptional 1.00 GAA and .959 save percentage. He'll attempt to pick up his 16th victory of the season in a road matchup with a Flames team that's 14-11-4 at home this year.