Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Facing Flames
Halak will guard the cage during Friday's road clash with Calgary, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.
Halak has been sensational in the month of February, stringing together three straight wins while posting an exceptional 1.00 GAA and .959 save percentage. He'll attempt to pick up his 16th victory of the season in a road matchup with a Flames team that's 14-11-4 at home this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.