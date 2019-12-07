Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Facing league-best offense
Halak will start Saturday's game against the Avalanche, Eric Russo of NHL.com reports.
Halak will have his hands full against a Colorado team that leads the league with 3.68 goals per game. The outstanding backup is 7-1-3 with a 2.14 GAA and .934 save percentage, so he has some against-the-grain appeal despite the difficult matchup.
