Halak will start Saturday's game against the Avalanche, Eric Russo of NHL.com reports.

Halak will have his hands full against a Colorado team that leads the league with 3.68 goals per game. The outstanding backup is 7-1-3 with a 2.14 GAA and .934 save percentage, so he has some against-the-grain appeal despite the difficult matchup.

