Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Facing off against Wild
Halak will tend the home twine in Saturday's matchup against the Wild, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.
Halak will get a spot start to allow Tuukka Rask some rest. The 34-year-old has been superb in limited action this year, posting a .924 save percentage and 4-1-3 record. He'll draw a favorable matchup in this outing, as the Wild rank 28th in the league with 2.29 goals per road game.
