Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Facing Rangers on Sunday
Halak will start Sunday's road tilt against the Rangers, per coach Bruce Cassidy.
Halak will start the second half of Boston's weekend back-to-back after watching Tuukka Rask face the Blues on Saturday. The veteran backup is 2-1-1 with a 2.24 GAA and .931 save percentage, so he'll likely draw some attention in daily formats.
