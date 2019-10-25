Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Facing Rangers on Sunday

Halak will start Sunday's road tilt against the Rangers, per coach Bruce Cassidy.

Halak will start the second half of Boston's weekend back-to-back after watching Tuukka Rask face the Blues on Saturday. The veteran backup is 2-1-1 with a 2.24 GAA and .931 save percentage, so he'll likely draw some attention in daily formats.

