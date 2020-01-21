Play

Halak will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game versus the Golden Knights.

Halak struggled in his last start Sunday against the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 22 shots en route to a 4-3 road loss. The 34-year-old backstop will attempt to bounce back at home in a matchup with a sputtering Vegas squad that's gone 1-4-1 in its last six games.

More News
Our Latest Stories