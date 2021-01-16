Halak turned aside 29 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Devils.

The veteran netminder came up with some brilliant stops just to earn a point for Boston, but Halak had no answer for Yegor Sharangovich on a clear break from the blue line just before the OT period ended. Both Halak and Tuukka Rask have looked sharp in their first action of the season, and at least so far the Bruins' turnover on defense doesn't appear to be impacting the numbers of the team's goalies.