Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Falls to Panthers
Halak allowed five goals on 44 shots in a 5-0 loss to Florida on Tuesday.
Halak actually kept the Panthers off the scoresheet until the second period, when they went off for four goals -- two of which came courtesy of Mike Hoffman. Despite the rough outing, Halak is stiff having a fantastic season, as evidenced by his 2.25 GAA and equally impressive .932 save percentage.
