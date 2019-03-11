Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Falls to Penguins
Halak allowed three goals on 36 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.
Halak entered the contest as a winner of his last five appearances, but he was out-dueled by Penguins netminder Matt Murray. Halak's record fell to 18-10-4 with a 2.34 GAA and a .924 save percentage. The Bruins continue their road trip in Columbus on Tuesday, and Tuukka Rask will likely return to the crease for that contest.
