Halak is slated to start Thursday night's game against the Rangers, Matt Vautour of MassLive.com reports.

Halak, who recorded 26 saves Tuesday in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Islanders, is in line to get his second straight start, with Tuukka Rask (undisclosed) not available Thursday. Daniel Vladar is on hand to serve as Halak's backup versus the Rangers.