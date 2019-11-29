Play

Halak will start Friday's matinee against the Rangers, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

Halak is one of the league's better backups, with just one regulation loss through nine appearances along with an outstanding 2.40 GAA and .930 save percentage. He'll have his hands full with a visiting Rangers club that's won its last three games and owns a top-10 offense at 3.35 goals per game.

