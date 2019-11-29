Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Gets Black Friday start
Halak will start Friday's matinee against the Rangers, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.
Halak is one of the league's better backups, with just one regulation loss through nine appearances along with an outstanding 2.40 GAA and .930 save percentage. He'll have his hands full with a visiting Rangers club that's won its last three games and owns a top-10 offense at 3.35 goals per game.
More News
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Plays well in victory•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Misses start due to illness•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Goalie change versus Wild•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Facing off against Wild•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Strong play can't save Bruins•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.