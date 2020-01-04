Halak stopped 22 of 25 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Edmonton's final goal was scored into an empty net. Boston grabbed a 1-0 lead inside the first four minutes of the game, but it was all the offense the team could muster, and while Halak did make some big saves he had no margin for error once the Oilers offense got rolling. It's his first regulation loss since Dec. 11, and on the year Halak is 9-4-5 with a sparkling 2.25 GAA and .928 save percentage.