Halak will start Monday night's road game against the Penguins.

Meanwhile, with Tuukka Rask (undisclosed) still out, look for either Daniel Vladar or Jeremy Swayman to tend net for the Bruins in Tuesday's re-match versus Pittsburgh. On Monday, Halak will look to rebound from Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Rangers, a game in which his teammates fell flat following a string of solid defensive efforts.