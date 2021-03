Halak stopped 29 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Rangers.

The veteran netminder was left to fend for himself as the Bruins' skaters remained stuck in neutral for pretty much the entire game. It was Halak's first regulation loss in March as he fills the No. 1 role while Tuukka Rask (undisclosed) is sidelined, and on the season Halak still sports a sharp 2.07 GAA and .922 save percentage.