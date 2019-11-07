Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Gets nod against Philadelphia
Halak will guard the cage in Sunday's home game against the Flyers.
Halak wasn't super sharp in his last start Monday against the Penguins, allowing four goals on 44 shots, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his fourth win of the season. The 34-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up a third straight victory in a home matchup with a Flyers team that's 2-4-1 on the road this year.
