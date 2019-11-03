Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Gets nod for marquee clash
Halak will start between the pipes for Monday's home game against the Penguins, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.
With a back-to-back facing the Bruins Monday and Tuesday, coach Bruce Cassidy elected to start the double with Halak. The 34-year-old has been great in his No. 2 role this season, racking up a 3-1-1 record along with a 2.59 GAA and .919 save percentage. Halak will get a stiff test as he faces a Pittsburgh offense that ranks 10th in the league in goals per game this campaign (3.36).
