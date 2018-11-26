Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Gets road start vs. Maple Leafs

Halak will start Monday's game in Toronto, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 33-year-old faced the Maple Leafs back on Nov. 10, with Halak making 40 saves in what turned out to be a 5-1 victory for the Bruins. Meanwhile, Boston's backup has won four of his last five starts and has limited the opposition to just one goal in each win. However, Halak will be in tough against a Toronto team averaging 3.50 goals per game (fourth in the league).