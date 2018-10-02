Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Gets starting nod for Thursday
Halak will start in goal Thursday versus host Buffalo.
Halk gets the latter half of back-to-back games to open the new season. He posted an 88-65-19 record, 2.69 GAA and .913 save percentage over 170 starts and and 177 contests for the Islanders, but at least last season, that team ran the league's worst defense, and now Halk is associated with a contender. Expect DFS players to stream him often when Tuukka Rask needs a break.
