Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Gets starting nod Saturday

Halak will be between the pipes for Saturday's road tilt versus Florida, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Halak needs just one more victory to hit the 20-win mark for the seventh time in his career. The netminder is sporting a 2.29 GAA and figures to spell starter Tuukka Rask occasionally down the stretch, but once the playoffs start, Halak figures to man a spot on the bench.

