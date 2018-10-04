Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Gets starting nod Thursday

Halak will still start against the Sabres on Thursday after coming into Wednesday's clash with Boston in relief, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.

Halak was expected to start Thursday's game, but there was some concern that coach Bruce Cassidy would change up the schedule after having to pull starter Tuukka Rask on Wednesday. The 33-year-old Halak gave up a pair of goals on just 18 shots in his relief stint, although one of those was a 5-on-3, so it's hard to blame the goaltender there.