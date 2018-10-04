Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Gets starting nod Thursday
Halak will still start against the Sabres on Thursday after coming into Wednesday's clash with Boston in relief, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.
Halak was expected to start Thursday's game, but there was some concern that coach Bruce Cassidy would change up the schedule after having to pull starter Tuukka Rask on Wednesday. The 33-year-old Halak gave up a pair of goals on just 18 shots in his relief stint, although one of those was a 5-on-3, so it's hard to blame the goaltender there.
More News
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Yields two in relief•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Gets starting nod for Thursday•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Turns aside 33 shots in OT loss•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: In goal Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Solid showing in China•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Signed to back up Rask•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...