Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Halak will be between the pipes for Tuesday's road tilt against Carolina.

Halak appears to have played his way into a goalie split with Tuukka Rask, as he will be making his fourth start in the Bruins' previous six outings. The Slovak is coming off a 26-save, shutout performance versus the Flyers his last time out. At the end of the day, Rask remains the starter in Boston, but Halak could push for 35 appearances this season.