Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Gets starting nod

Halak will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Flames, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Halak struggled in his last start last Thursday against New Jersey, surrendering four goals on 32 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat. The veteran backstop will look to bounce back and pick up his 13th victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Calgary club that's averaging 2.95 goals per game on the road this campaign, 12th in the NHL.