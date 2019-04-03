Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Gets Thursday's start

Halak will start Thursday's game against the Wild.

This will probably be Halak's final regular-season start, with Tuukka Rask likely to get the nod Saturday against the Lightning. Once the playoffs start, the Bruins will roll with Rask, but if he falters at all, Halak could see some action. On Thursday, Halak will face a Minnesota squad that has been eliminated from the postseason. Meanwhile, the Bruins could strategically rest some players with the team's first-round series against the Maple Leafs on the horizon.