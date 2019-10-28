Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Gives up four in victory

Halak stopped 25 of 29 shots in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.

Halak was the beneficiary of Boston's offensive eruption and he appeared to be headed for a better stat line until the Rangers pumped home three goals in the final period. The 32-year-old has allowed four goals in each of his last two starts, but remains a rock-solid No. 2 behind Tuukka Rask. Halak is 3-2-1 with a 2.59 GAA and .919 save percentage.