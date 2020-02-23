Halak allowed three goals on eight shots in Saturday's 9-3 loss to the Canucks.

Halak relieved Tuukka Rask at 6:28 of the third period, oddly enough after the Bruins' second goal of the game. Coming in cold didn't do the Slovak any favors, as he was quite leaky in the abbreviated appearance. He didn't get a decision, but the 34-year-old saw his GAA rise to 2.42 while his save percentage dipped to .918 in 29 appearances.