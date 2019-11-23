Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Goalie change versus Wild
Halak will not start Saturday's game versus the Wild after being announced as the team's starter during the morning skate, Jack Edwards of NESN reports.
Tuukka Rask will be between the pipes for Boston with Halak watching from the bench. The team did not provide a reason for why it changed its mind regarding Saturday's starter.
