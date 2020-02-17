Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Grabs win in return
Halak made 25 saves in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
Making his first appearance since Feb. 5 after recovering from a minor upper-body injury, Halak took a shutout into the third period before Mika Zibanejad finally beat him on the power play. The veteran netminder has won four straight starts dating back to Jan. 21, and on the season Halak boasts a 2.31 GAA and .922 save percentage.
