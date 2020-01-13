Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Guarding cage Monday
Halak will defend the road net in Monday's game versus the Flyers, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
Halak will start Monday, while Tuukka Rask will get the nod Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets. The former has been strong on the road this season, as he's accrued a .935 save percentage and 5-2-2 record away from his barn. The Flyers have struggled lately, too, losing five of the last six contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.