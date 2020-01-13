Halak will defend the road net in Monday's game versus the Flyers, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Halak will start Monday, while Tuukka Rask will get the nod Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets. The former has been strong on the road this season, as he's accrued a .935 save percentage and 5-2-2 record away from his barn. The Flyers have struggled lately, too, losing five of the last six contests.