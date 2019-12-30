Halak will defend the road net in Tuesday's game against the Devils.

Halak and Tuukka Rask appear to be back to switching off in the starting crease. It has been working out well, as the duo has combined for a 3-0-1 record over the last four games. Halak posted a 26-save shutout in his last outing against the Sabres, and he has a prime matchup to keep the good times rolling, as the Devils rank 23rd with 2.89 goals per home game.