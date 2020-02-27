Play

Halak will patrol the blue paint for Thursday's home clash with Dallas, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

It's not exactly the ideal matchup for Halak, as he has historically struggled versus the Stars. In 12 career matchups with Dallas, the netminder has posted a 4-7-1 record and .886 save percentage, his third-worst save percentage against any one NHL club.

