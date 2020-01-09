Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Guarding goal Thursday
Halak will start between the pipes Thursday when the Bruins host the Jets.
As has been the pattern of late, Halak will return to the crease after sitting out the previous game versus the Predators. He's run a bit dry on wins of late, owning just a 1-1-2 record over his last four starts, but he should have a decent chance to get back in the win column Thursday against a Winnipeg club averaging just 2.75 goals per game over four January tilts.
