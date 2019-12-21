Halak will defend the home net in Saturday's game against the Predators, Matt Kalman of NHL.com reports.

Halak got the last two games off as Tuukka Rask took the reins, but the former will get back in the blue paint. Over the last month, Halak produced a 4-2-0 record and .934 save percentage. The Predators have heated up recently, lighting the lamp 17 times over the past three games, and they rank 10th with 3.32 goals per home game this year.