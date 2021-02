Halak stopped 23 of 26 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to New Jersey.

All three goals against Halak came in the second period, and Boston's inability to come back handed the veteran goaltender his first regulation loss of the season. With a 4-1-1 record and outstanding ratios (1.66 GAA, .928 save percentage), Halak remains a strong fantasy option every time he gets the call in net for an outstanding Bruins team.