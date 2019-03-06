Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Hangs on for OT win
Halak stopped 34 of 37 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.
The veteran netminder has won five straight starts and hasn't suffered a regulation loss since Jan. 19, going 5-0-2 with a 1.77 GAA and .941 save percentage over his last seven outings. The Bruins won't catch the Lightning at the top of the Atlantic Division, but Halak should still keep splitting the workload with Tuukka Rask down the stretch as the team tries to hang onto a top playoff seed.
