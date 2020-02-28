Halak made 31 saves in Thursday's 4-3 win over Dallas.

Halak gave up the game's opening goal, then managed to make a 3-1 lead hold up despite surrendering two in the third. He reversed his poor history against Dallas in this outing and should continue to split starts with Tuukka Rask moving forward for a contending Boston team, though Halak's usage should dry out once the playoffs come around.