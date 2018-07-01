Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Heading to Boston

Halak will sign a contract with the Bruins, slotting in as Tuukka Rask's (primary) backup, the Boston Globe reports.

Specific contract terms are pending, but it's rumored to be a two-year deal for Halak, who posted an 88-65-19 record, 2.68 GAA and .913 save percentage with the Islanders over the last four seasons. There had been a temporarily void in goal for the B's after news broke that Anton Khudobin's camp finalized an agreement for him to play for the Stars.