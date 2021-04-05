Halak was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Monday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Halak produced a positive COVID-19 test and will miss Monday's game versus the Flyers. Tuukka Rask (upper body) has also been ruled out, so Daniel Vladar wills tart while Callum Booth will serve as the backup. If this isn't a false positive test, Halak will miss at least 10 days.