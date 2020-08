Halak will guard the cage during Tuesday's Game 2 against the Lightning, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Halak was rock solid in Game 1, turning aside 35 of 37 shots en route to a 3-2 victory. The 35-year-old vet will attempt to pick up a fifth straight win against a banged-up Tampa Bay club that will be without Steven Stamkos (lower body) and Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed).