Halak will get the starting nod for Monday's Game 5 matchup with Tampa Bay, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Halak is stuck in a three-game losing streak in which he posted a 4.30 GAA and .866 save percentage. If Tukka Rask (personal) was available, there is little doubt he would have replaced Halak in the crease, however, with Daniel Vladar the only remaining option, the Bruins figure to continue utilizing Halak the rest of the postseason.